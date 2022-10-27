Weibo Corporation (WB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is -60.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $49.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 6.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.20, the stock is -16.72% and -28.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing 7.96% at the moment leaves the stock -46.21% off its SMA200. WB registered -74.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.77%.

The stock witnessed a -24.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.63%, and is -4.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has around 6147 employees, a market worth around $3.20B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.10 and Fwd P/E is 4.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.76% and -75.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Weibo Corporation (WB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weibo Corporation (WB) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year

Weibo Corporation (WB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.52M, and float is at 138.01M with Short Float at 6.33%.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -44.98% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -58.89% lower over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is -50.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.