What Is Driving The mCloud Technologies (MCLD) Stock Higher In Early Trades?

Following the announcement of a partnership, mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) increased 44.00% to $1.80 in early trade on the previous Thursday.

Who is MCLD collaborating with?

Today, Google Cloud and mCloud Technologies (MCLD) announced their strategic alliance. As part of the cooperation, mCloud Technologies will roll out three AI-powered sustainability apps that combine the AssetCare platform of the company with the strength and scale of Google Cloud as well as other services like Google Earth Engine.

As Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and the United States make significant commitments to methane abatement and the adoption of stricter emission rules, the strategic relationship between MCLD and Google Cloud is opportune. In order to automate and streamline their emissions control and sustainability programs, energy-intensive enterprises all over the world are looking for new technologies. These are the areas that mCloud Technologies and Google Cloud are now focusing on with these apps.

As part of this collaboration, MCLD joins the Google Partner Advantage program, and mCloud Technologies and Google Cloud intend to jointly co-market and deliver these applications to customers around the world. Services will be provided to specific customers in the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Japan, as well as to major global clients already working with both companies.

mCloud Technologies may accept applications in conjunction with Google Cloud and reach important clients in every significant region of MCLD’s business thanks to being a part of the company’s worldwide network for go-to-market. Additionally, MCLD will be in a good position to coordinate its regional expansion, R&D, sales, and marketing efforts with a particular account and growth goals. This summer, MCLD started these initiatives in a number of significant areas and moving forward, the two parties will collaborate further.

What this alliance entails for MCLD?

With intentions to make AssetCare accessible on the Google Cloud Marketplace later in 2022, go-to-market operations between mCloud Technologies (MCLD) and Google Cloud are already in progress. To provide strong capabilities supporting the sustainability of resource- and energy-intensive operations, MCLD will directly integrate and exploit core Google Cloud services including Google Earth Engine, Vision AI, Natural Language AI, Translation AI, TensorFlow, and more in conjunction with Google Cloud.