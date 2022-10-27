Which institution holds the most shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -6.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $10.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.
Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -17.26% and -22.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -7.55% off its SMA200. CD registered -34.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.22%.
The stock witnessed a -23.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.17%, and is -9.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 6.67% over the month.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1315 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $482.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.42 and Fwd P/E is 2.66. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.00% and -42.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).
Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts
The EPS is expected to grow by 194.00% this year
Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders
The shares outstanding are 369.56M, and float is at 176.61M with Short Float at 3.01%.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?
The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -25.41% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -31.48% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -31.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.