Which institution holds the most shares in Constellium SE (CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is -38.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.95% off its average median price target of $17.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.59% off the consensus price target high of $24.70 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.82% higher than the price target low of $12.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is -4.08% and -10.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing -15.09% at the moment leaves the stock -28.63% off its SMA200. CSTM registered -37.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.80%.

The stock witnessed a 7.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.03%, and is -7.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Constellium SE (CSTM) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $7.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.71 and Fwd P/E is 5.92. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.71% and -47.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Constellium SE (CSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Constellium SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year

Constellium SE (CSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.19M, and float is at 142.12M with Short Float at 2.46%.