Which institution holds the most shares in F5 Inc. (FFIV)

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is -41.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.10 and a high of $249.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIV stock was last observed hovering at around $153.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.08%.

Currently trading at $142.39, the stock is -2.64% and -6.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -7.22% at the moment leaves the stock -19.17% off its SMA200. FFIV registered -30.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.75%.

The stock witnessed a -2.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.11%, and is -0.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) has around 6461 employees, a market worth around $8.21B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.49 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.40% and -42.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Analyst Forecasts

F5 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.97M, and float is at 59.31M with Short Float at 4.06%.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at F5 Inc. (FFIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITE ANA MARIA, the company’s EVP and Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $142.33 per share for a total of $24196.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30697.0 shares.

F5 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL (EVP, Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $155.34 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8549.0 shares of the FFIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, WHITE ANA MARIA (EVP and Chief HR Officer) disposed off 170 shares at an average price of $155.34 for $26408.0. The insider now directly holds 30,867 shares of F5 Inc. (FFIV).

F5 Inc. (FFIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) that is trading -50.29% down over the past 12 months and Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -42.10% lower over the same period. Globant S.A. (GLOB) is -39.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.