Which institution holds the most shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is -4.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.81 and a high of $52.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COOP stock was last observed hovering at around $44.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.1% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.84% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.13% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.55, the stock is -7.22% and -7.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -11.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.80% off its SMA200. COOP registered -10.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.40%.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.96%, and is -6.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.43 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Profit margin for the company is 39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.44% and -24.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 418.00% this year

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.71M, and float is at 70.14M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bray Jesse K, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $40.89 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 46,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $43.41 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the COOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 46,000 shares at an average price of $40.23 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 608,767 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP).