Which institution holds the most shares in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) is -71.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $0.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.07% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 94.05% higher than the price target low of $1.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is 2.83% and -32.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.57 million and changing 11.89% at the moment leaves the stock -55.69% off its SMA200. NBY registered -80.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.54.

The stock witnessed a -9.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.07%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.04% over the week and 13.15% over the month.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $6.90M and $10.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.32% and -83.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.30%).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.30% this year

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.99M, and float is at 54.47M with Short Float at 2.52%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hall Justin, the company’s CEO, GC and Director. SEC filings show that Hall Justin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $0.15 per share for a total of $1500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83172.0 shares.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Kunin Jeffrey (President, DERMAdoctor, LLC) sold a total of 291,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $0.16 per share for $46094.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Kunin Audrey (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 291,368 shares at an average price of $0.16 for $46094.0. The insider now directly holds 208,632 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 35.81% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 3.90% higher over the same period.