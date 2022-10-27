Which institution holds the most shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is -44.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.16 and a high of $174.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $86.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.93% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 9.85% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.64, the stock is 0.03% and -9.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -24.21% off its SMA200. SWKS registered -47.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.58%.

The stock witnessed a -8.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.46%, and is 4.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $13.30B and $5.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.45% and -50.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.90M, and float is at 159.86M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durham Karilee A, the company’s SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Durham Karilee A sold 5,858 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $112.26 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10130.0 shares.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that GRIFFIN LIAM (Chairman, CEO and President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $140.00 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52711.0 shares of the SWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, GRIFFIN LIAM (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 62,711 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading -13.62% down over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -10.48% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -21.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.