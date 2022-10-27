Which institution holds the most shares in VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is -48.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $18.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $4.65, the stock is -9.44% and -11.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 4.73% at the moment leaves the stock -24.00% off its SMA200. VNET registered -72.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.41%.

The stock witnessed a -19.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.26%, and is -7.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.87% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has around 3221 employees, a market worth around $662.49M and $925.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.48% and -74.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.30% this year

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.70M, and float is at 126.90M with Short Float at 5.11%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -33.26% down over the past 12 months and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is -50.13% lower over the same period.