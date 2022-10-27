Which Institutions Own Shares In Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is -52.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.73 and a high of $134.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOOT stock was last observed hovering at around $58.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.89% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 15.81% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.93, the stock is 1.28% and -7.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -25.68% off its SMA200. BOOT registered -41.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.42%.

The stock witnessed a 0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.87%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.38 and Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.68% and -56.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.70%).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 214.30% this year

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.75M, and float is at 29.63M with Short Float at 10.23%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STARRETT PETER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STARRETT PETER bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $70.88 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14799.0 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Watkins James M (CFO & SECRETARY) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $60.83 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8353.0 shares of the BOOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, STARRETT PETER (Director) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $80.89 for $97072.0. The insider now directly holds 10,799 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading -30.42% down over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -33.49% lower over the same period.