Which Institutions Own Shares In Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is -80.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILPT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is -5.88% and -26.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -8.56% at the moment leaves the stock -67.61% off its SMA200. ILPT registered -82.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.96%.

The stock witnessed a -18.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.00%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.01% and -83.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analyst Forecasts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.22M, and float is at 64.39M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PHELAN KEVIN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PHELAN KEVIN C bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $22.30 per share for a total of $11150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11003.0 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that PHELAN KEVIN C (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $21.99 per share for $10993.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10503.0 shares of the ILPT stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is trading -31.37% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -24.86% lower over the same period. Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is -28.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.