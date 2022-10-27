Which Institutions Own Shares In Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is -5.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.67 and a high of $58.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.49% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -146.55% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.31, the stock is 7.14% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -1.30% off its SMA200. IRM registered 6.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.39%.

The stock witnessed a 13.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.73%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 26750 employees, a market worth around $14.10B and $4.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.74 and Fwd P/E is 24.95. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.33% and -15.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.54M, and float is at 288.16M with Short Float at 6.57%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARSON DEBORAH, the company’s EVP, General Counsel, Sec. SEC filings show that MARSON DEBORAH sold 1,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $47.50 per share for a total of $53438.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49157.0 shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Meaney William L (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $46.73 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Meaney William L (President and CEO) disposed off 10,509 shares at an average price of $46.20 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -24.86% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 11.18% higher over the same period. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is -36.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.