Which Institutions Own Shares In Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)?

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is 1.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.94 and a high of $231.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MEDP stock was last observed hovering at around $218.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.04% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.07% off the consensus price target high of $217.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -55.99% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $221.50, the stock is 36.51% and 38.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 42.01% off its SMA200. MEDP registered 3.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.12%.

The stock witnessed a 49.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.51%, and is 41.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $6.84B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.45 and Fwd P/E is 34.48. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.49% and -4.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medpace Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.49M, and float is at 23.66M with Short Float at 9.19%.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Medpace Investors, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Medpace Investors, LLC bought 57,426 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $154.59 per share for a total of $8.88 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.48 million shares.

Medpace Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Troendle August J. (CEO) bought a total of 57,426 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $154.59 per share for $8.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.48 million shares of the MEDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Medpace Investors, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 94,119 shares at an average price of $161.63 for $15.21 million. The insider now directly holds 6,425,593 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP).