Which Institutions Own Shares In NatWest Group plc (NWG)?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is -7.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $7.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.41% off the consensus price target high of $10.35 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.88% higher than the price target low of $6.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.65, the stock is 9.33% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -3.02% off its SMA200. NWG registered -12.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.98%.

The stock witnessed a 13.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.14%, and is 9.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has around 58900 employees, a market worth around $26.84B and $11.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.46. Distance from 52-week low is 20.09% and -19.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Analyst Forecasts

NatWest Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 417.20% this year

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.89B, and float is at 2.45B with Short Float at 0.09%.