Which Institutions Own Shares In Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) is -87.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -20.98% and -33.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -10.90% at the moment leaves the stock -71.91% off its SMA200. TENX registered -91.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.21%.

The stock witnessed a -18.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.80%, and is -23.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.84% over the week and 18.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -3.64% and -91.62% from its 52-week high.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.70% this year

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.21M, and float is at 16.08M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.