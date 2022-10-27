Which Institutions Own Shares In Velo3D Inc. (VLD)?

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) is -51.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $13.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $3.76, the stock is -2.45% and -9.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -18.11% off its SMA200. VLD registered -61.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.58%.

The stock witnessed a -8.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.28%, and is 4.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $732.52M and $51.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.75% and -71.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.40%).

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velo3D Inc. (VLD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.30% this year

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.28M, and float is at 156.97M with Short Float at 5.53%.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Velo3D Inc. (VLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.