Which Institutions Own Shares In Weber Inc. (WEBR)?

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) is -48.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $17.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.36% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -144.0% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is 4.27% and -4.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -21.23% off its SMA200. WEBR registered -61.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.52%.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.44%, and is 28.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) has around 2534 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 447.33. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.21% and -61.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weber Inc. (WEBR) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weber Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.30% this year

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.88M, and float is at 42.67M with Short Float at 17.95%.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Weber Inc. (WEBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WSP Investment LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WSP Investment LLC sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $6.20 per share for a total of $620.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Weber Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Herr Hans-Jurgen sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $7.73 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the WEBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Scherzinger Chris M. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.96 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 90,049 shares of Weber Inc. (WEBR).

Weber Inc. (WEBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -21.41% down over the past 12 months. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is -29.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.