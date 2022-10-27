Who are the Institutional Holders in BCE Inc. (BCE)?

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is -14.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.88 and a high of $59.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $43.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $49.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.82% off the consensus price target high of $57.50 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 1.33% higher than the price target low of $44.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.38, the stock is 3.52% and -3.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -12.92% off its SMA200. BCE registered -13.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.01%.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.58%, and is 3.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 49781 employees, a market worth around $39.89B and $17.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 12.52. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.28% and -25.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

BCE Inc. (BCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BCE Inc. (BCE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BCE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 911.90M, and float is at 911.73M with Short Float at 1.35%.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -4.10% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 0.02% higher over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -8.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.