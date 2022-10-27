Who are the Institutional Holders in Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)?

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is -81.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $14.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -0.12% and -15.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -52.44% off its SMA200. BTBT registered -88.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.37%.

The stock witnessed a -7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.32%, and is 12.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.84% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $86.61M and $39.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.15% and -92.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.60M, and float is at 75.63M with Short Float at 6.42%.