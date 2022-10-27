Who are the Institutional Holders in Canaan Inc. (CAN)?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is -32.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $11.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $3.47, the stock is 7.12% and 4.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 6.77% at the moment leaves the stock -14.07% off its SMA200. CAN registered -61.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.72%.

The stock witnessed a 7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.54%, and is 5.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has around 346 employees, a market worth around $606.10M and $902.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.53 and Fwd P/E is 2.75. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.55% and -68.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.40%).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Analyst Forecasts

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 946.70% this year

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.31M, and float is at 156.82M with Short Float at 5.71%.