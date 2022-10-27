Who are the Institutional Holders in First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) is -97.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $92.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 95.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is -16.55% and -50.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -92.89% off its SMA200. FWBI registered -98.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.94%.

The stock witnessed a -24.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.95%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.17% over the week and 20.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.32% and -98.73% from its 52-week high.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Analyst Forecasts

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.50% this year

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.31M, and float is at 2.30M with Short Float at 5.96%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -77.63% down over the past 12 months.