Who are the Institutional Holders in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is -28.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.56, the stock is -6.49% and -10.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 7.33% off its SMA200. INVZ registered -5.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.71%.

The stock witnessed a -11.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.60%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $608.67M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.79% and -43.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.40% this year

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.81M, and float is at 121.94M with Short Float at 2.10%.