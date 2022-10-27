Who are the Institutional Holders in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) is -51.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $16.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 19.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is 16.16% and 27.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 3.99% off its SMA200. ROIV registered -42.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.41%.

The stock witnessed a 55.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.19%, and is 13.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has around 863 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $51.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.06% and -71.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 695.88M, and float is at 424.45M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roivant Sciences Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Roivant Sciences Ltd. bought 416,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73.81 million shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Gline Matthew (CEO) sold a total of 21,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $3.07 per share for $64633.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the ROIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Venker Eric (President & COO) disposed off 17,392 shares at an average price of $3.07 for $53393.0. The insider now directly holds 1,065,772 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV).