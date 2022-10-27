Who are the Institutional Holders in Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is -46.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 6.87% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is 5.11% and -9.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -30.72% off its SMA200. UNIT registered -47.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.83%.

The stock witnessed a 7.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.72%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has around 754 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.47. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.32% and -48.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.40% this year

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.66M, and float is at 230.77M with Short Float at 4.91%.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) that is trading -9.52% down over the past 12 months and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is -48.68% lower over the same period.