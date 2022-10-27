Who are the Institutional Holders in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is -15.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.50 and a high of $158.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UHS stock was last observed hovering at around $96.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.69%.

Currently trading at $109.37, the stock is 17.90% and 12.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 13.13% at the moment leaves the stock -8.38% off its SMA200. UHS registered -13.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.51%.

The stock witnessed a 24.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.16%, and is 15.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has around 68300 employees, a market worth around $8.34B and $13.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.13 and Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.57% and -30.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Analyst Forecasts

Universal Health Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.68M, and float is at 63.38M with Short Float at 5.39%.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs Lawrence S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 1,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $153.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1869.0 shares.

Universal Health Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Gibbs Lawrence S. (Director) sold a total of 985 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $143.84 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3176.0 shares of the UHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, McDonnell Eileen C. (Director) disposed off 296 shares at an average price of $141.17 for $41786.0. The insider now directly holds 3,577 shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS).

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -20.61% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -77.11% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -28.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.