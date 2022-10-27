Who are the Institutional Holders in Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) is 9.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 13.85% and 9.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 6.35% at the moment leaves the stock 3.21% off its SMA200. URG registered -29.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.60%.

The stock witnessed a 16.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.67%, and is 13.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $275.93M and $0.03M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.33. Distance from 52-week low is 40.90% and -37.67% from its 52-week high.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.20% this year

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.15M, and float is at 216.44M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALKER KATHY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALKER KATHY E sold 157,399 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that KLENDA JEFFREY T. (BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT) sold a total of 239,422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $1.80 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.84 million shares of the URG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, SMITH ROGER L. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 2,861 shares at an average price of $1.79 for $5135.0. The insider now directly holds 379,023 shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG).

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) that is trading -15.23% down over the past 12 months and Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) that is 6.97% higher over the same period. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is -15.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.