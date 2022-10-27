Who is the Top Investor In Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)?

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is -48.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.54 and a high of $483.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $206.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.82% off its average median price target of $297.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.46% off the consensus price target high of $470.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 19.33% higher than the price target low of $242.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $195.22, the stock is -7.22% and -16.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -19.76% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -54.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.88%.

The stock witnessed a -9.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.70%, and is 3.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $28.29B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 81.68. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -59.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.48M, and float is at 35.40M with Short Float at 10.97%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael, the company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $203.27 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $203.27 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Cannon-Brookes Michael (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) disposed off 8,614 shares at an average price of $192.51 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 404,858 shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -0.10% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -64.34% lower over the same period.