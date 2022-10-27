Who is the Top Investor In Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) is -31.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $18.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $11.49, the stock is -2.33% and -16.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -25.89% off its SMA200. DX registered -35.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.87%.

The stock witnessed a -7.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.77%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $510.62M and $68.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.13. Distance from 52-week low is 8.40% and -36.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Analyst Forecasts

Dynex Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.90% this year

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.52M, and float is at 43.59M with Short Float at 4.30%.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Popenoe Smriti Laxman, the company’s President and Co-CIO. SEC filings show that Popenoe Smriti Laxman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $15.50 per share for a total of $31000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Dynex Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Popenoe Smriti Laxman (President and Co-CIO) bought a total of 325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $15.27 per share for $4963.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 325.0 shares of the DX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, COLLIGAN ROBERT S (EVP and CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.84 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).