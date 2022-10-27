Who is the Top Investor In Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) is -80.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DUO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $191.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.3% off the consensus price target high of $191.32 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.3% higher than the price target low of $191.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 54.86% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 6.35% at the moment leaves the stock -59.58% off its SMA200. DUO registered -92.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.55%.

The stock witnessed a 31.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.63%, and is 86.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.70% over the week and 21.78% over the month.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has around 604 employees, a market worth around $7.85M and $54.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 123.33% and -93.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.90%).

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -424.00% this year

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.46M, and float is at 3.14M with Short Float at 0.64%.