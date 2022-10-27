Who is the Top Investor In GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is -12.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.81 and a high of $79.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFS stock was last observed hovering at around $58.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28%.

Currently trading at $57.14, the stock is 10.06% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 4.37% off its SMA200. GFS registered a gain of 10.65% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 8.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.55%, and is 8.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $29.75B and $7.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.84 and Fwd P/E is 23.90. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.23% and -28.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Analyst Forecasts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 540.14M, and float is at 538.55M with Short Float at 2.33%.