Who is the Top Investor In Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is -74.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.75% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is 7.52% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -26.44% off its SMA200. GHSI registered -85.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.12%.

The stock witnessed a 19.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.30%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.34% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $10.28M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.69% and -91.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.00%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.70% this year

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.55M, and float is at 60.78M with Short Float at 9.65%.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.