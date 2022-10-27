Who is the Top Investor In Rentokil Initial plc (RTO)?

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO) is -21.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $43.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RTO stock was last observed hovering at around $29.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54%.

Currently trading at $31.37, the stock is 14.25% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 5.16% at the moment leaves the stock -1.49% off its SMA200. RTO registered -24.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.35%.

The stock witnessed a 22.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.73%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $15.99B and $3.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.87. Distance from 52-week low is 26.24% and -28.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.30% this year

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 372.00M, and float is at 367.01M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -32.49% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is -4.32% lower over the same period. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -33.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.