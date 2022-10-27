Who is the Top Investor In Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) is -96.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $11.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REVB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 23.43% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing -21.41% at the moment leaves the stock -72.56% off its SMA200. REVB registered -96.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.83%.

The stock witnessed a 18.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.13%, and is 32.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.62% over the week and 16.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 57.56% and -97.14% from its 52-week high.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -553.40% this year

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.42M, and float is at 17.18M with Short Float at 4.59%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TIDMARSH GEORGE F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $32000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.