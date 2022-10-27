Who is the Top Investor In Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is 93.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.88 and a high of $115.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $96.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $116.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.47% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -21.68% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.34, the stock is 7.11% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 14.99% off its SMA200. SQM registered 78.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.49%.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.08%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 6462 employees, a market worth around $24.42B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.35 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.90% and -15.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 227.90% this year

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.64M, and float is at 285.26M with Short Float at 0.74%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -10.59% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is 27.72% higher over the same period. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -40.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.