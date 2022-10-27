Who is the Top Investor In Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is -20.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.31 and a high of $83.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SF stock was last observed hovering at around $54.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41%.

Currently trading at $55.91, the stock is 4.49% and -2.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -11.60% off its SMA200. SF registered -27.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.51%.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.40%, and is 6.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $5.82B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.82 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -32.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Analyst Forecasts

Stifel Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.20% this year

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.08M, and float is at 103.00M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $61.94 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Stifel Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Nesi Victor (Co-President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $71.74 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Nesi Victor (Co-President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $73.19 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 212,135 shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading 4.47% up over the past 12 months and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) that is 42.27% higher over the same period. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is -50.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.