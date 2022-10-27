Who is the Top Investor In Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)?

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is -36.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.63 and a high of $211.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUI stock was last observed hovering at around $129.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.96% off its average median price target of $159.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.3% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.91% higher than the price target low of $147.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.43, the stock is 3.31% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -20.20% off its SMA200. SUI registered -33.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.95%.

The stock witnessed a -3.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.94%, and is 9.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has around 5961 employees, a market worth around $16.57B and $2.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.14 and Fwd P/E is 50.26. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.58% and -37.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.60% this year

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.32M, and float is at 121.56M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thelen Bruce, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Thelen Bruce sold 6,892 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $165.40 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25120.0 shares.

Sun Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that LEWIS CLUNET R (Director) sold a total of 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $153.39 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26400.0 shares of the SUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, McLaren John Bandini (Pres & COO) disposed off 11,500 shares at an average price of $180.27 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 148,691 shares of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is trading -29.31% down over the past 12 months and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) that is -28.40% lower over the same period. UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is -29.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.