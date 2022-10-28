A peek at Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who has invested in It?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -26.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.00 and a high of $84.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $63.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.28% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.28% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.47% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.27, the stock is -3.33% and -6.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -6.69% off its SMA200. BKI registered -13.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.49%.

The stock witnessed a -7.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.71%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $9.47B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.36 and Fwd P/E is 21.40. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.83% and -27.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Knight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.50M, and float is at 150.83M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Otting Joseph M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Otting Joseph M bought 3,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $58.10 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7746.0 shares.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is 41.19% higher over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -33.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.