A peek at Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR): Who has invested in It?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) is -76.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $9.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIFR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is 4.05% and -22.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -6.78% at the moment leaves the stock -51.75% off its SMA200. CIFR registered -86.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.58%.

The stock witnessed a -17.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.05%, and is 23.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.81% over the week and 13.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 44.32% and -88.98% from its 52-week high.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.73M, and float is at 40.95M with Short Float at 11.59%.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GROSSMAN CARY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $1.43 per share for a total of $35718.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.