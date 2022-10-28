A peek at Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS): Who has invested in It?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is -29.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.94 and a high of $95.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $66.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.78%.

Currently trading at $65.15, the stock is -3.73% and -11.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -17.67% off its SMA200. CRUS registered -18.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.40%.

The stock witnessed a -10.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.77%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has around 1591 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $1.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.00 and Fwd P/E is 10.34. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.18% and -32.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Analyst Forecasts

Cirrus Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.28M, and float is at 55.76M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVERN ALEXANDER M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAVERN ALEXANDER M sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $84.74 per share for a total of $84740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18875.0 shares.

Cirrus Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Alberty Carl Jackson (VP, MSP) sold a total of 1,823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $88.24 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33014.0 shares of the CRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Dougherty Justin E (VP, Engineering Operation) disposed off 4,039 shares at an average price of $80.94 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 5,673 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -46.11% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -12.94% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -12.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.