A peek at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who has invested in It?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is -9.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.75 and a high of $92.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $71.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08%.

Currently trading at $70.09, the stock is 2.65% and -0.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -11.06% off its SMA200. HSIC registered -5.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.93%.

The stock witnessed a 4.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.09%, and is 3.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 21600 employees, a market worth around $9.19B and $12.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.25% and -24.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.35M, and float is at 134.72M with Short Float at 3.23%.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENJAMIN GERALD A, the company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that BENJAMIN GERALD A sold 11,489 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $85.47 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95616.0 shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Siegel Walter (Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 15,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $82.97 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40122.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Ettinger Michael S (SVP Corp/Legal Ch of Staff Sec) disposed off 21,112 shares at an average price of $84.69 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 73,853 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is trading -14.98% down over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -44.40% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 91.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.