A peek at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who has invested in It?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is -55.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.95 and a high of $25.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.51% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.51% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is 10.00% and -10.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -33.05% off its SMA200. ORC registered -59.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.90%.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.52%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 3.87. Distance from 52-week low is 26.54% and -60.08% from its 52-week high.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.50% this year

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.41M, and float is at 33.67M with Short Float at 10.07%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -45.34% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -64.13% lower over the same period. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is -57.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.