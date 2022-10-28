A peek at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): Who has invested in It?

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is -26.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.72 and a high of $100.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHAK stock was last observed hovering at around $50.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.46%.

Currently trading at $53.00, the stock is 9.70% and 9.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -3.20% off its SMA200. SHAK registered -24.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.90%.

The stock witnessed a 9.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is 8.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has around 9695 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $831.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53000.00. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.52% and -47.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Analyst Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.23M, and float is at 37.26M with Short Float at 10.62%.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koff Zach, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31085.0 shares.

Shake Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 11 that Meyer Daniel Harris (Director) bought a total of 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 11 and was made at $39.58 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the SHAK stock.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -30.98% down over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -6.50% lower over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is -9.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.