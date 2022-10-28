A peek at SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT): Who has invested in It?

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) is -27.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPNT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is 13.95% and 21.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -1.43% off its SMA200. SPNT registered -36.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.29%.

The stock witnessed a 21.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.39%, and is 8.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has around 1032 employees, a market worth around $932.14M and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.95. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.70% and -40.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Analyst Forecasts

SiriusPoint Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.26M, and float is at 142.03M with Short Float at 1.59%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times.