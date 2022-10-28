A peek at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST): Who has invested in It?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) is -52.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $227.21 and a high of $475.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WST stock was last observed hovering at around $254.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -33.17% off its average median price target of $367.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.73% off the consensus price target high of $449.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 22.38% higher than the price target low of $285.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $221.23, the stock is -10.92% and -19.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -13.04% at the moment leaves the stock -32.90% off its SMA200. WST registered -47.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.00%.

The stock witnessed a -12.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.61%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has around 10065 employees, a market worth around $16.27B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.63 and Fwd P/E is 23.03. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.63% and -53.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.40M, and float is at 73.59M with Short Float at 1.12%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Birkett Bernard, the company’s Sr VP, CFO & COO. SEC filings show that Birkett Bernard sold 14,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $341.19 per share for a total of $4.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795.0 shares.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Abraham Silji (Chief Digital & Trans Officer) sold a total of 5,374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $343.93 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3201.0 shares of the WST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Lai Quintin J (VP Corp Development & Strategy) disposed off 8,016 shares at an average price of $371.69 for $2.98 million. The insider now directly holds 5,372 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -24.10% down over the past 12 months and Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) that is -3.22% lower over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -34.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.