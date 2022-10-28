ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Volatility At 3.79%, Should You Add A Position?

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is -44.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $9.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is -4.42% and -15.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -35.04% off its SMA200. ACCO registered -44.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.10%.

The stock witnessed a -10.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.26%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $432.73M and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.03 and Fwd P/E is 3.50. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.03% and -51.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACCO Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.20M, and float is at 91.31M with Short Float at 2.29%.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bernstein Roxanne M, the company’s EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. SEC filings show that Bernstein Roxanne M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $6.62 per share for a total of $66200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

ACCO Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Anderson Mark C (Sr VP, Corporate Development) sold a total of 7,957 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $8.55 per share for $68032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ACCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Tedford Thomas W (President & COO) disposed off 92,838 shares at an average price of $8.55 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 278,327 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -56.85% down over the past 12 months. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is -38.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.