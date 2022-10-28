AMMO Inc. (POWW) Volatility At 3.48%, Should You Add A Position?

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is -41.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is 4.02% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -24.08% off its SMA200. POWW registered -46.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.09%.

The stock witnessed a 2.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.22%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $368.28M and $256.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.74 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.43% and -57.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.70% this year

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.56M, and float is at 87.61M with Short Float at 11.20%.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Markley Harry S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Markley Harry S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $3.63 per share for a total of $18150.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

AMMO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Markley Harry S (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $4.37 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the POWW stock.