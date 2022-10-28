Aon plc (AON) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is -6.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $246.21 and a high of $341.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AON stock was last observed hovering at around $277.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.19%.

Currently trading at $282.32, the stock is 1.71% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -1.33% off its SMA200. AON registered -10.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.22%.

The stock witnessed a 2.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.00%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Aon plc (AON) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $58.19B and $12.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.52 and Fwd P/E is 19.46. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.67% and -17.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Aon plc (AON) Analyst Forecasts

Aon plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year

Aon plc (AON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.30M, and float is at 193.60M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Aon plc (AON) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Aon plc (AON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Spruell Byron, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Spruell Byron bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $291.72 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2743.0 shares.

Aon plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Zeidel Darren (General Counsel) sold a total of 111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $290.00 per share for $32190.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15129.0 shares of the AON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, KNIGHT LESTER B (Director) acquired 14,000 shares at an average price of $286.58 for $4.01 million. The insider now directly holds 109,000 shares of Aon plc (AON).

Aon plc (AON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -15.42% down over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is -7.40% lower over the same period. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -63.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.