Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Volatility At 5.09%, Should You Add A Position?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is -55.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $10.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $6.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.13% lower than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is -16.92% and -27.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -9.13% at the moment leaves the stock -42.33% off its SMA200. AMBP registered -58.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.64%.

The stock witnessed a -16.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.12%, and is -14.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $4.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.30. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.36% and -60.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.20% this year

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 603.30M, and float is at 148.81M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.