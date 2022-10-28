AutoNation Inc. (AN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is -9.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.92 and a high of $135.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $102.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.79% off the consensus price target high of $238.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -1.17% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.22, the stock is 3.18% and -5.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -6.67% off its SMA200. AN registered -12.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.49%.

The stock witnessed a -6.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.39%, and is 10.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 22200 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $26.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.52 and Fwd P/E is 5.03. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.85% and -22.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 325.40% this year

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 46.56M with Short Float at 13.60%.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 31,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $105.29 per share for a total of $3.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.16 million shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 48,213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $104.58 per share for $5.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.19 million shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 175,000 shares at an average price of $102.36 for $17.91 million. The insider now directly holds 6,239,495 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -25.19% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is -4.93% lower over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is -3.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.