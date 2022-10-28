Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Volatility At 15.51%, Should You Add A Position?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) is -97.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $22.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -5.91% and -37.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -88.36% off its SMA200. BXRX registered -98.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.27%.

The stock witnessed a -14.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.68%, and is 6.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.51% over the week and 14.84% over the month.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $4.30M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.35% and -99.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.60%).

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.00M, and float is at 19.94M with Short Float at 1.82%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.